Whistleblower offers direct testimony to Republicans: CBS

The U.S. intelligence official whose whistleblower complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump has offered to answer written questions directly to Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, his lawyer told CBS News.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- New York marathon jumpstarts 50th anniversary party - November 3, 2019
- Kenyans Kamworor, Jepkosgei claim New York Marathon titles - November 3, 2019
- Lebanon’s anti-government protesters return to streets after big pro-Aoun rally - November 3, 2019