The U.S. official whose whistleblower complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump offered to answer questions directly to Republicans on the intelligence committee leading the inquiry, one of his lawyers said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Lebanon’s anti-government protesters return to streets after big pro-Aoun rally - November 3, 2019
- Whistleblower offers Republicans testimony as Trump seeks to unmask - November 3, 2019
- Whistleblower offers direct testimony to Republicans: CBS - November 3, 2019