White Cement Market revenue to hit USD 5.5 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

The white cement market value is expected to cross US$ 5.5 billion by 2027, according to latest Global Market Insights Inc. report . Increasing demand for terrazzo flooring in residential and commercial construction sectors is propelling the product demand.

White cement is commonly used in the construction sector due to its extensive applications in structural and architectural concrete such as masonry block and cast stone. In addition, white cement-based painting is significantly prospering the product demand in recent years due to its aesthetic appearance. Terrazzo flooring is trending in recent years where white cement can be used for different shades and colors. White cement-based tile adhesives can effectively fix wall and floor tiles & marble gaps in both interior and exterior applications, boosting the white cement market revenue.

Strict quality standards imposed to minimize color variation results in high price of the products which limits the revenue growth. In addition, COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the construction industry, further declining the product demand.

Others grade held the lowest market share of about 10% in 2020. Others type includes type II, IV, and V that are generally used for special construction applications where high sulphate resistance is encountered. Lack of applications and high production costs may squeeze the other types segment in near future.

Tile grouting held a significant revenue share in 2020 and will grow at a CAGR of around 6% through 2027 owing to extensive applications in the construction industry. White cement is commonly utilized for tile fixings and repairing works. Mixing of color pigments with white cement to match the color of tiles or marble has become more and more popular among the builders, driving the white cement market share by 2027.

The Middle East & Africa will have a revenue generation of over USD 1 billion by 2027. The region has a matured construction industry, complementing product demand. Countries, such as the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, are heavily investing in new residential projects as well as in renovation of old establishments to accommodate their urban population. For instance, Dubai ramps up its construction activities due to the upcoming launch of Expo 2020. These factors will significantly boost the urban infrastructure across the region, further augmenting the industry growth.

Numerous players operate in the white cement market including JK Cement, Aditya Birla Group, Cemex, Cementir Holding, SOTACIB, Ras Al Khaimah Co., Çimsa Çimento, Saveh White Cement Co., Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Federal White Cement, etc.

Some of the major findings in the white cement market report include:

Rapidly growing construction activities in Asia Pacific will drive product demand.

Increasing usages of type I white cement for decorative construction projects including architectural works will stimulate the market share.

Installation of reflective surfaces for floors and pavements is cost effective, fueling the market growth.

Rising awareness of passive traffic safety is likely to influence to the overall industry size.

Robust growth in residential homes and housing facilities will facilitate the product demand.

Major industry players are continuously engaged in research & development, Merger & Acquisition (M&A), and capacity expansion to gain competitive advantages .

