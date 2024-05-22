FIRST ON FOX: The White House is taking aim at congressional Republicans, claiming that the GOP “sided with fentanyl traffickers’ by opposing a bipartisan border deal earlier this year — days before the bill is again due to hit the Senate, where it will likely face stiff GOP opposition.
The White House is touting the legislation, which would provide funding for border operations, and includes a mechanism to stop entries into the U.S. when encounters reach
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House accuses GOP of siding ‘with fentanyl traffickers’ by opposing border bill - May 22, 2024
- Cornel West joins DC reparations protest against Wells Fargo Bank - May 22, 2024
- Biden blasted by experts for repeating ‘debunked lie’ to Black students at HBCU graduation: ‘Factually false’ - May 22, 2024