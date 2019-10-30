White House adviser tells lawmakers Trump Ukraine raised national security concerns

A senior White House official testified on Tuesday he was so alarmed by hearing U.S. President Donald Trump ask Ukraine’s president to investigate a political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, that he reported the matter to a White House lawyer.
