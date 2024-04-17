White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement Tuesday announcing that new sanctions will be placed against Iran in the wake of the regime’s attacks against Israel last weekend.
The new sanctions come amid Republican criticism of the Biden administration for purportedly not being tough enough on Iran, after the White House extended a waiver that allowed Iran to access to $10 billion of previously escrowed funds in November 2023.
In a press release
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House announces new sanctions on Iran following attack against Israel: ‘The pressure will continue’ - April 16, 2024
- People with disabilities sue in Wisconsin over lack of electronic absentee ballots - April 16, 2024
- Blue state Dem in hot water for racial slur sets new record in Senate primary - April 16, 2024