White House backs off plan to cut foreign aid: source

The White House will not move forward with plans to cut billions of dollars in foreign aid, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters on Thursday, after an outcry from lawmakers about what they saw as an attempt to sidestep Congress’ authority over government spending.
