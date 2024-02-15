The White House was blasted online over a Valentine’s Day meme making fun of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., over the doomed border deal.

The White House posted on X an image of Johnson with a red background and broken hearts with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day, Speaker Johnson.”

It was accompanied by a poem that read: “Roses are red, Violets are blue, The border deal was crushed, Because of you.”

SENATE PASSES CONTROVER

[Read Full story at source]