The White House was blasted online over a Valentine’s Day meme making fun of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., over the doomed border deal.
The White House posted on X an image of Johnson with a red background and broken hearts with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day, Speaker Johnson.”
It was accompanied by a poem that read: “Roses are red, Violets are blue, The border deal was crushed, Because of you.”
SENATE PASSES CONTROVER
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- George judge set to hear evidence against DA Fani Willis in Trump case that could disqualify her - February 14, 2024
- Special counsel Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to reject Trump request to delay 2020 election case - February 14, 2024
- Biden temporarily shields Palestinians from US deportation, cites conditions in Gaza - February 14, 2024