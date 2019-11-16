White House budget official Mark Sandy is expected to give testimony in a closed session of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Saturday and offer details on the holdup of military aid to Ukraine.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday - November 16, 2019
- Road clearing in Hong Kong ‘voluntary’ move by Chinese PLA: city spokesman - November 16, 2019
- Paris police use tear gas, water cannon on ‘yellow vest’ protests anniversary - November 16, 2019