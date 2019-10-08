White House calls House impeachment probe unconstitutional

The White House on Tuesday rejected an impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats in the House of Representatives as “constitutionally invalid” and said it would refuse to cooperate with the probe absent a vote of the full House.
