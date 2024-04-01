The White House is calling the squatting trend in which strangers seize and live in a homeowner’s property against their wishes a “local issue” that local governments must address themselves.
Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday whether Americans need to be worried about squatters and where President Biden stands on the issue as horror stories continue to make headlines.
“My understanding is tha
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)