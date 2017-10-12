White House chief of staff not quitting, says job is not to control Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House chief of staff John Kelly slapped down rumors that he was about to resign or be fired and said on Thursday his push to bring more order to the West Wing does not extend to controlling President Donald Trump or his social media habits.
