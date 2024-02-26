The Biden White House claimed the border was secure, the federal government had a process for processing migrants and that deportations were unreasonable shortly after the suspect in last week’s brutal University of Georgia murder entered the country illegally in September 2022.

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre all lauded the administration’s work to secure the southern border and handle migrant flows at the ti

[Read Full story at source]