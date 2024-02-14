The White House is mocking Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, for reiterating his demand that President Biden sit for a cognitive exam.
Jackson told reporters on Wednesday that he’s making his fifth attempt at pressuring Biden to prove his mental fitness for office.
Asked about Jackson’s comments by Fox News Digital, White House spokesman Andrew Bates replied: “Hi, Dr. Nick!”
Attached was a photo of a character from “The Simpsons” named Dr. Nick Riviera,
