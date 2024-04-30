The White House condemned the mob of anti-Israel protesters who violently seized a building at Columbia University late Monday, saying “hate speech and hate symbols have no place in America.”
On Monday night, a massive mob of anti-Israel students broke into an academic building — the iconic Hamilton Hall on the Manhattan campus — and barricaded its doors. A Columbia University facilities worker said the protesters “held me hostage.”
Outside of Hamilton H
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House condemns antisemitism, violent anti-Israel anarchy at Columbia University: ‘No place in America’ - April 30, 2024
- House Dems say they’ll block Marjorie Taylor Greene from ousting Speaker Johnson - April 30, 2024
- Trump decries Columbia agitators, calls Charlottesville ‘peanuts’ compared to campus anti-Israel unrest - April 30, 2024