The White House condemned “in the strongest terms” ongoing anti-Israel protests at colleges across the U.S., including at Columbia University in New York City, on Sunday, saying they have no place anywhere in the U.S.
“While every American has the right to peaceful protest, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous – they have absolutely no place on any colle
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House condemns ‘blatantly antisemitic’ protests as agitators engulf Columbia University - April 21, 2024
- House Dems slammed for waving Ukrainian flag in chamber of US House: ‘Disgusting’ - April 21, 2024
- ‘Die MAGA die’: Dem congressional candidate in hot water for X post after Ukraine vote - April 21, 2024