The White House criticized a Columbia University student’s remarks about “murdering Zionists,” with the student later being banned from the university campus.
Columbia junior Khymani James expressed “regret” early Friday after a video of him previously suggesting people should be “grateful” he wasn’t “murdering Zionists” went viral online.
Without explicitly mentioning what they were, James made the inflammatory commen
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House condemns Columbia student remarks about ‘murdering Zionists’: ‘A wakeup call’ - April 27, 2024
- Trump accuses RFK Jr. of being a ‘Democrat plant’ and ‘wasted protest vote’ - April 27, 2024
- Seaside city resisting state Dems’ attempt to force it into ‘submission’ over voter ID law - April 27, 2024