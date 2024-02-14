The White House touted New York Democrat Tom Suozzi’s victory over Republican Mazi Pilip as a “devastating repudiation” of former President Trump and Republicans in Congress on Wednesday.
Suozzi defeated Pilip in a special election to replace disgraced former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. White House spokesman Andrew Bates highlighted Suozzi’s support for the bipartisan border security bill that crashed and burned in Congress last week, saying he put it at the R
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House declares Suozzi victory a ‘devastating repudiation’ of Trump, Republicans - February 14, 2024
- Georgia bill would require private schools to get parents’ approval before ‘addressing gender identity’ issues - February 14, 2024
- House Intel Chair Turner warns of ‘serious national security threat,’ urges Biden to declassify - February 14, 2024