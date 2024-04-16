The White House formally declined an invitation by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., for President Biden to testify in connection to his son Hunter’s business dealings.
“As our Office has demonstrated, and you acknowledged in a recent fundraising email, your impeachment investigation is over,” Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, wrote in a letter to Comer on Monday. “It is past time for the House to focus on the issues that matter to
