White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Biden on Thursday when asked about a gaffe in which the president said he spoke in 2021 with German Chancellor Helmut Kohl – who actually died four years earlier – arguing that misspeaking “happens to all of us, and it is common.”
Biden had made the remark on Wednesday while recalling past conversations during fundraising events. At his second and third events in New York, he told donors about conversations
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump demands DOJ ‘immediately’ drop charges against him in classified docs case after Biden decision - February 8, 2024
- Leading House Republican announces retirement from Congress: ‘Privilege of my life’ - February 8, 2024
- White House defends Biden after he mixed up world leaders with dead people: ‘It happens’ - February 8, 2024