The Biden administration is denying there was a secret internal plot to get rid of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, a scheme first reported Thursday by The New York Post.
Deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates forcefully rejected claims from multiple sources with knowledge of the plans, which included longtime Biden senior adviser Anita Dunn, supported by White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, recruiting prominent outside Democrats to urge Jean-Pierre to volunt
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Kirby: US remains hopeful for ‘6 weeks of peace’ with hostage deal that ‘Hamas has not fully rejected’ - April 28, 2024
- White House denies secret plot to oust Karine Jean-Pierre as Biden faces more bad news - April 28, 2024
- Fetterman blasts ‘germ of antisemitism’ in college protests, ‘living in a pup tent for Hamas’ not helpful - April 28, 2024