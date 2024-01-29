The White House says “developers of the most powerful AI systems” will now have to report AI safety test results to the Department of Commerce in the wake of an executive order issued by President Biden aimed at “managing the risks” of the technology.
The news comes as Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed is convening the White House AI Council on Monday, consisting of “top officials from a wide range of federal departments and agencies” who have report
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Resurfaced video of Matt Rosendale reveals GOP divide in potential Montana Senate primary - January 29, 2024
- Judge in Hunter Biden gun case orders search warrants unsealed - January 29, 2024
- Ford plans to hire Chinese military software supplier for EV factory in US: GOP investigators - January 29, 2024