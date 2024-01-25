White House officials declined to say whether President Biden has considered federalizing the Texas National Guard amid his clash with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

White House National Security Adviser John Kirby sidestepped questions on the topic during a brief gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday. Abbott has used the Texas National Guard to block agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection from accessing certain areas along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Is the

[Read Full story at source]