White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged several questions during a press briefing on Monday, regarding the responses of many universities in the U.S. as anti-Israel protests, which sometimes turn violent, continue to flare up.
Colleges from coast to coast, including many Ivy League schools like Columbia, Yale, Harvard and Penn, have seen dayslong protests on campuses, with students demanding their schools completely divest from Israel as the death toll in Gaza continues t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House dodges questions on college administrators’ response to anti-Israel protests on campuses - April 29, 2024
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to what happens if Greene tries to oust Speaker Johnson - April 29, 2024
- Anti-Trump DA bailed on debate to ‘schmooze’ with celebs, is challenged to a rematch - April 29, 2024