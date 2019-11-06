Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh are expected to join the White House communications team to help with impeachment-related efforts, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Judge urges House to negotiate with Trump in tax return fight - November 6, 2019
- White House expected to bolster impeachment communications team: official - November 6, 2019
- In Trump’s shadow, Republican suburban slide shows little sign of slowing - November 6, 2019