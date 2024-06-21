The Biden administration this week enacted new rules seeking to aid companies involved in clean energy, as the White House argued the investments will help communities tied to the energy sector that predate the green movement.
The rules establish guidelines for subsidies that companies can qualify for under the Inflation Reduction Act, so long as they pay prevailing wages, among other stipulations.
Qualifying projects involving nuclear, solar, wind and other green energy sources
