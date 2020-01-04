White House gives lawmakers formal notice of Iraq strike amid complaints from Democrats

The White House sent to Congress on Saturday formal notification of Friday’s U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, congressional aides said, amid complaints from Democrats that President Donald Trump did not notify lawmakers or seek advance approval for the attack.
