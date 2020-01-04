White House gives lawmakers formal notice of Iraq strike: congressional aides

The White House transmitted on Saturday its formal notification to Congress of Friday’s U.S. drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, two senior congressional aides told Reuters.
