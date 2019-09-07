White House hopefuls to make a pitch to undecided New Hampshire Democrats

A parade of 19 Democratic White House hopefuls will plead their case to thousands of New Hampshire party activists on Saturday, hoping a quick sales pitch will help ignite their campaigns in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.
