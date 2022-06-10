White House Initiative on HBCUs Announces 2022 Scholars

Twenty-seven of 86 students from UNCF-member institutions

Washington, D.C., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the United States Department of Education announced the 2022 class of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Scholars. This is the ninth cohort of undergraduate, graduate and professional students announced through the White House Initiative, a group of 86 scholars from 56 HBCUs across the U.S. which also includes 27 attending UNCF (United Negro College Fund)-member HBCUs.

A noted accomplishment, the HBCU Scholars were selected from a competitive pool of more than 350 students. Applications required the signature of their HBCU president or designated HBCU faculty, adding a level of prestige to this application process.

“The HBCU Scholars announced today have dedicated themselves to their learning and exemplify the talent that our nation’s HBCUs have nurtured for generations,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The Biden-Harris administration is committed to supporting these leaders, and I cannot wait to learn from them while they serve as ambassadors for the White House Initiative and their institutions.”

“UNCF congratulates our scholars for being selected,” said Lodriguez V. Murray, senior vice president, public policy and government affairs, UNCF. “This just proves what we have always known: ‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste,’ but once the investment in that mind happens, the sky is the limit. Also, we commend our institutions, which are the leaders at accepting and developing talent from socio-economic underserved backgrounds—preparing them to change the world. It is when our talented young people accept the challenges presented by our member HBCUs that this kind of superlative is undeniable.”

During the upcoming academic school year, HBCU Scholars will serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative on HBCUs. They will be offered training and cross-university networking opportunities. Scholars will also have an opportunity to work on issues specifically related to the HBCU community and participate in national and regional events with professionals from a wide range of disciplines.

Additionally, HBCU Scholars will be invited to the 2022 HBCU Week National Annual Conference, Sept. 20-23 in Washington, DC. During the conference, scholars participate in sessions designed to engage a spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation and personal and professional development. Most importantly, they will have opportunities to engage with one another and showcase their individual and collective talent.

Program events are designed to enhance HBCU Scholars’ professional development and create post-graduation opportunities within non-profit, business and federal agency partners to ensure that the U.S. as a nation remains globally competitive.

2022 UNCF HBCU Scholars (by their home state or country)

Alabama

Montgomery – Aylon Gipson attends Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA

Montgomery – Da’Jon Stoudemire attends Stillman College, Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa – Chase Cameron attends Lane College, Jackson, TN

Arkansas

Little Rock – Jason Muka attends Philander Smith College, Little Rock, AR

Bahamas

Nassau – Jameliah Pinder attends Shaw University, Raleigh, NC

California

San Bernardino – Jordan Holt attends Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, AL

Georgia

Atlanta – Nina Giddens attends Xavier University, New Orleans, LA

Stockbridge – Jayden Williams attends Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA

Illinois

Chicago – Diamond Williams attends Xavier University, New Orleans, LA

Chicago – Steven McCollough attends Stillman College, Tuscaloosa, AL

Homewood – Lauren Proby attends Spelman College, Atlanta, GA

Jamaica

Kingston – Daniel Jathan attends LeMoyne-Owen College, Memphis, TN

Maryland

Baltimore – D’Aria Couther attends Bennett College, Greensboro, NC

Temple Hills – Nina Rutherford attends Benedict College, Columbia, SC

Michigan

Belleville – Jiyahna Price attends Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona, FL

Mississippi

Columbus – Zachary Wilson attends Rust College, Holly Springs, MS

Horn Lake – Cristina Calhoun attends Rust College, Holly Springs, MS

North Carolina

Charlotte – Paige Davis attends Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, NC

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City – Nakya Carter attends Shaw University, Raleigh, NC

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia – Horace Ryans III attends Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA

South Carolina

Charleston – Kierra Wellington attends Allen University, Columbia, SC

Tennessee

Chattanooga – Lauren Tolbert attends Claflin University, Orangeburg, SC

Memphis – Jaylynn Lanier attends LeMoyne-Owen College, Memphis, TN

Texas

Dallas – Kalaya Sibley attends Dillard University, New Orleans, LA

Galveston – Kemryn Lawrence attends Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA

Houston – Nicholas McDermott attends Huston-Tillotson University, Austin, TX

Virginia

Richmond – Michael Kevin Crossley, Sr., attends Virginia Union University, Richmond, VA

