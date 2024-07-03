President Biden is “absolutely not” considering dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.
The White House has maintained Biden will continue running for a second term, even amid pressure from Democrats and former staffers and allies to step aside.
A New York Times report was published Wednesday morning suggesting that Biden had spoken privately with confidants about the possibility of dropping out of
