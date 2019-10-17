White House official denies Ukraine investigation into 2016 election was a condition for aid

Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, said on Thursday that the White House had never required Ukraine to investigate the 2016 U.S. election in exchange for military aid, reversing comments he made earlier that day.
