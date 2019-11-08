An official at the White House’s national security council said he heard the U.S. ambassador to the European Union press Ukrainian officials to investigate Joe Biden and his son, according to a transcript released on Friday by Democrats leading the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- White House official says he heard U.S. envoy press Ukrainians to probe Bidens - November 8, 2019
- Republicans tap close Trump ally to serve on impeachment panel - November 8, 2019
- S&P 500, Dow take a breather on trade deal doubts - November 8, 2019