White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared Wednesday that the forcible takeover of buildings by anti-Israel protesters on American college campuses “is not peaceful” while vowing that President Biden is monitoring the simmering unrest “closely.”
Jean-Pierre spoke as demonstrators remained holed up inside the library at Portland State University in Oregon and hours after the NYPD arrested protesters who took over Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall.
