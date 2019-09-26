White House plans caps for religious refugees, Iraqis, Central Americans

The White House on Thursday proposed a new refugee policy that would allow 5,000 people fleeing religious persecution, 4,000 Iraqis, and 1,500 Guatemalans, Hondurans and Salvadorans to move to the United States during the 2020 fiscal year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Barricades and books: life in restive Kashmir neighborhood - September 26, 2019
- Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with investment appeal and no abaya rule - September 26, 2019
- Amazon sued for marketing charcoal produced on land seized by Cuba in 1960s - September 26, 2019