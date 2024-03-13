The White House is preparing for the possibility that Congress will permanently pause funding for the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians, known as UNRWA.
Israel accused 12 employees of UNRWA, or the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, in January of participating in the deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, prompting the United States and more than a dozen other countries to temporarily suspend its funding for the agency.
<
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Mississippi US Senate and House 2024 primary results are in, incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Wicker advances - March 13, 2024
- White House preparing in case Congress makes UNRWA funding pause permanent - March 13, 2024
- Virginia wildlife center staff use unorthodox method for caring for orphaned kit: Dressing like a fox - March 13, 2024