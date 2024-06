The White House press briefing on Tuesday was briefly interrupted by a medical emergency.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stopped a reporter in the middle of his question and rushed down from the podium to assist after a person declared, “We have an emergency!”

“Hold on, did somebody pass out?” Jean-Pierre asked as White House medical staff attended to the individual, who appeared to have passed out due to the heat.

After a few minutes, Jean-P

[Read Full story at source]