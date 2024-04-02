The White House on Tuesday answered whether President Biden believes that some of those crossing the border illegally could be in the U.S. plotting a terror attack on the homeland.
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, if, as the person in charge of “preventing a terrorist attack in the homeland, does President Biden think that some of these border crossers could be in the Unit
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Politics: Trump and Hunter find common ground - April 2, 2024
- White House pressed on whether Biden believes border crossers could be in US plotting terror attack on America - April 2, 2024
- Blinken appoints new chief diversity and inclusion officer to build ‘workforce that reflects America’ - April 2, 2024