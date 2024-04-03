The White House is urging Congress to approve an $18 billion sale of F-15 fighter jets to Israel this week, even as the Biden administration has ramped up criticism of Israeli airstrikes.
Biden’s State Department delivered notices to two Congressional committees asking them to begin the review process for the deal. In addition to selling more than 50 planes, the deal would also include munitions and training services, according to the New York Times.
U.S. officials, howeve
