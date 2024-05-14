The White House is speaking out against a Republican-led bill that would force President Biden to stop withholding military shipments to Israel.
Republicans in the House of Representatives introduced the Israel Security Assistance Support Act over the weekend, which would “[compel] the expeditious delivery of approved defense articles and services to Israel, including third-party deliveries.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke out against the bill
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump allies join forces to hammer ‘sham’ trial ‘weaponized’ against 45th president: ‘Political persecution’ - May 14, 2024
- Trump flanked by strong showing of GOP allies amid Cohen’s testimony in NY v. Trump trial: PHOTOS - May 14, 2024
- Dolton board makes new move against scandal-ridden ‘supermayor’ Tiffany Henyard - May 14, 2024