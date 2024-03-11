The White House on Monday said President Biden “absolutely did not apologize” for referring to the alleged illegal immigrant killer of Georgia student Laken Riley as “an illegal” – the latest turn in a spiraling controversy over an unscripted remark at the State of the Union.
“First of all, I want to be really clear about something: the president absolutely did not apologize,” White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton told reporters when asked about why
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House says Biden ‘absolutely did not apologize’ for calling Laken Riley’s alleged killer an ‘illegal’ - March 11, 2024
- What to know about the SAVE plan, the income-driven plan to repay student loans - March 11, 2024
- Lara Trump says RNC must use ‘legal ballot harvesting’ for first time to stay competitive against Democrats - March 11, 2024