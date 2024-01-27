White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that the Biden administration is “deeply troubled” by the experimental execution of a man in Alabama through the use of nitrogen gas and expressed concerns about the death penalty.
Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was executed Thursday night by breathing pure nitrogen gas through a face mask, a controversial method of capital punishment used for the first time in the U.S. that causes oxygen deprivation. The execution metho
