White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed Tuesday that it was President Biden’s idea to hold what has since become a widely criticized press conference following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on his handling of classified documents.
Jean-Pierre, speaking at the White House press briefing, said “it was the president’s idea” to appear last Thursday in front of the media to defend himself from the findings in Hur’s report, which described th
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Colorado Democrats push to allow non-residents access to medically assisted suicide - February 13, 2024
- House committee asks Columbia for records of foreign donations, DEI and more in antisemitism probe - February 13, 2024
- Vulnerable House Dem backpedals after refusing to condemn phrase seen as calling for ‘extermination’ of Jews - February 13, 2024