White House national security advisor John Kirby told reporters that a national security threat brought forward by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, is related to an anti-satellite capability Russia is developing, though he dodged many questions regarding the classified information.
Fox News later learned that the intelligence related to Russian nuclear capabilities in space which could threaten satellites, including potentially knocking out U.S. military commu
