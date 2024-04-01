The White House’s Spanish-language account on X, formerly Twitter, failed to commemorate Transgender Day of Visibility, even as its English-language account celebrated it on March 31, Easter Sunday.
On Sunday, both X accounts posted similar messages wishing Americans a happy Easter, but it was only the English-language account that celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility, according to a Fox News review of the social media accounts. President Biden’s proclamation declaring
