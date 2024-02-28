White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday defended President Biden not taking a cognitive test as part of his physical exam, arguing that the demands of the job proved he didn’t need one.

A reporter had asked why a cognitive test wasn’t included in the president’s physical exam, given the recent scrutiny he has received over major gaffes that raised questions about his mental fitness.

“Why not just have his doctor administer the test and then case close

