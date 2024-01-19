The White House is standing by prior statements relating to the drowning of three migrants in the Rio Grande, which it had initially linked to a blockade of the area by Texas. Texas accuses the White House of pushing a “vile” narrative that is “completely inaccurate.”
Both the White House and the Department of Homeland Security took aim at Texas after the deaths of the three migrants, including two children, in the Shelby Park area of Eagle Pass last week. Texas
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Feds suggested banks search transactions for terms like ‘Biden,’ ‘Antifa’ and more after Jan 6: sources - January 19, 2024
- DeSantis pushes back on media narrative he’s ‘skipping’ New Hampshire after campaigning in South Carolina - January 19, 2024
- Indiana House unanimously passes bill defining anti-Semitism in education code - January 19, 2024