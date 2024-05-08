The White House says it “strongly opposes” a congressional effort to put a citizenship question on the census to prevent non-citizens being counted for congressional apportionment, warning that it would be costly and “make it more difficult to obtain accurate data.”
The Equal Representation Act has been introduced in the House and Senate and would require a citizenship question to be put on the decennial census asking whether the respondent is a citizen, a resid
