White House urges against ‘hoarding’ as Trump talks to grocery store executives

The White House on Sunday urged Americans against “hoarding” as thousands flocked to supermarkets to stock up on essentials, saying U.S. supply chains were strong and federal and local leaders were working together to ensure food supplies are available.
