FIRST ON FOX: A Washington, D.C., official has visited the White House twice since a spokesperson for President Biden said she wouldn’t be invited back after she praised noted antisemite Louis Farrakhan, Fox News Digital has learned.
Cora Masters Barry, who was appointed CEO of the city’s Recreation Wish List Committee, delivered remarks in mid-2022 praising Farrakhan as a “friend” and “member of the family,” adding, “I love y
